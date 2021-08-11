UHV interim golf coach Garrett Adair was named the head men’s and women’s golf coach on Tuesday.
Adair served as UHV’s assistant coach for three years before taking over the program following the resignation of Christi Cano.
Adair is the third head coach in program history and begins his fifth season at UHV.
In his first year as interim head coach, UHV captured their first Association of Independent Institutions Conference titles and berths to the NAIA National Championship. It was the first trip to nationals for the men, who finished the year ranked No. 14 in the nation, and second trip for the women’s team.
The UHV men’s team won three of the five events it participated in this past year, while the women’s team claimed two tournament titles.
He joined the program after spending a year as the volunteer assistant at the University of Idaho for the men’s team.
A native of Moscow Idaho, Adair played four years of collegiate golf, including one year at Western Texas College, one year at North Idaho College, and his final two years at the University of Great Falls (Renamed the University of Providence-Great Falls).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.