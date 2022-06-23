Adam Becker has waited for a year like this.

The Midland native slashed .402 with a slugging percentage of .803, 22 home runs and 92 RBIs in his first year at Division II West Texas A&M in Canyon.

He was named the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year and a D2CCA All-American after helping the Buffaloes reach the South Central Regional tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado.

WTAMU is Becker’s fourth school in as many years after stops at Oklahoma State, Grayson College and the University of Houston.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Becker said. “I’ve been through some stuff, good and bad, throughout my college career. It was just nice to settle down somewhere and get comfortable at-bats.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder is in his second year with the Victoria Generals. He’s hit safely in seven of his eight appearances for this year with a .314 average.

Becker entered Thursday’s TCL tilt with Baton Rouge on a three-game hitting streak.

“If you ask him right now, he’s a little frustrated with his results,” said Generals coach Michael Oros. “But if you look at the box scores, the hits are there. I think it’s just not what he’s accustomed to. I know there’s more in there. Once he relaxes and has some fun with the game, it’ll come back to him. If this is what he is when he’s not at his best, I can’t wait to see what he is when he’s at his best.”

Becker struggled to get into a rhythm prior to landing in the Panhandle.

At Oklahoma State, he played in just two games. His year at Grayson was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic after 19 games in which he hit .286. He made 13 starts in four different positions for Houston in 2021 and hit .175 for the Cougars.

He recorded 15 hits in his last seven games for WT en route to All-American honors.

The biggest change was everyday at-bats for the 22-year-old from the Permian Basin.

“At WT, it started early. They just let you play,” Becker said. “If you can play, if you can swing it, they’re gonna let you do your thing. I think that’s the biggest part, just being comfortable.”

As Becker goes through the summer season with the Generals, he’s hoping to set up two things entering his senior year.

The first is a deep playoff run for the Buffs. They have never made it past the regional tournament.

“That’s one thing that WT has always kind of hit a roadblock,” Becker said. “We always win a ton of games and make it to the playoffs. We just need to take that next step.”

The second is hopefully a spot in the 2023 MLB Draft.

“I don’t think he needs to build on anything,” Oros said. “He just needs to be himself.”