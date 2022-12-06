The Victoria Advocate is now accepting nominations for the 2023 All-Area football and volleyball teams.
Coaches can send all nominations to sports@vicad.com.
Volleyball nominations are needed by Dec. 13. Football nominations are needed by Dec. 20.
For volleyball nominations, coaches need to send their nominees’ name, classification, position(s) and all pertinent stats.
For football nominations, coaches need to send their nominees’ name, classification, height, weight, position(s) and all pertinent stats.