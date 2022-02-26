Victoria Advocate sports editor Mike Forman and former Advocate assistant sports editor Peter Scamardo won awards in the Associated Press Sports Editors’ 2021 national writing contest.
Forman and Scamardo were among the top 10 recognized in their specific categories in Division D.
Forman was recognized in the column writing category for his columns on Edna track athlete Shelby Keith overcoming a heart ailment; the death of former Victoria Stroman baseball player Manuel Rodriguez; the impact of the late former Oakland Raiders head coach and TV commentator John Madden as remembered by Cuero’s Arthur Whittington; and Bay City’s Ronnie Ford’s induction into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame.
Scamardo was recognized in the long feature category for his story on the history of Victoria High and Victoria Stroman athletics.
For the complete winning columns and story, and the entire list of those recognized go to https://www.apsportseditors.com/running-results-2021-apse-contest-writing/.
