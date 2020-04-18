Softball logo
The Victoria Advocate will honor senior athletes around the area who had their seasons cut short by the COVID-19 virus.

Seniors who played any sport can fill out a short form found on the Victoria Advocate website.

The form should be submitted with a picture and uploaded at VictoriaAdvocate.com/athleteQA or emailed to sports@vicad.com.

The profiles will appear Tuesday through Sunday in the Victoria Advocate, advosports.com, and the VictoriaAdvocate.com/EEdition.

