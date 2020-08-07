The Texas A&M football team added a pair of cross-division opponents to its 2020 football schedule with a home game against Florida and a road contest vs. Tennessee as the Southeastern Conference continues to plan for its unprecedented 10-game, league-only season.
The Aggies will welcome five SEC foes to Kyle Field for the first time with the addition of the Gators to the home schedule which also includes defending national champion LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Arkansas, which was originally scheduled for AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Prior to the SEC’s decision to adjust the schedule, Texas A&M was slated to host non-conference opponents ACU, North Texas, Colorado and Fresno State at Kyle Field.
