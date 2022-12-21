EL CAMPO — Rueben Owens announced his commitment to Louisville in June, but it didn’t sway Texas A&M.
The Aggies let the El Campo running back know they weren’t going to stop recruiting him.
“When I committed they told me they weren’t backing off until signing day,” Owens said. “That’s what they did and I respect them for that.”
Owens decommitted from Louisville when it underwent a coaching change earlier this month, and it didn’t take him long to commit to the Aggies.
“I knew it was going to be A&M,” Owens said. “That morning (Texas A&M head coach) Jimbo (Fisher) came to talk to me and I was already thinking about it, that it was going to be A&M.”
Owens made his commitment to Texas A&M official Wednesday morning when he signed a letter of intent in the El Campo meeting room.
“I feel like it will be a big adjustment coming from 4A football,” said Owens, who was joined at the ceremony by family and friends. “But I feel like I’ll adjust pretty well to it.”
Owens was ranked the top senior running back in the nation by MaxPreps and had an outstanding career for the Ricebirds.
He rushed for 5,089 yards and 101 touchdowns, and finished with 108 overall touchdowns.
Owens had his best season at El Campo as a junior when he rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns, while leading the Ricebirds to the regional semifinals.
“I think there are five-star players who may be problems to coach. He’s not one of them,” said Chad Worrell, who coached Owens for two years at El Campo. “He shows up every day and he’s one of our hardest-working kids and has been. He does a great job with leadership. He’s a very humble young man. He’s been a blessing to coach. I’m thankful I got to be a part of it.”
Owens had an idea of what was to come during a scrimmage against Sweeny his freshman season. He broke off a 65-yard touchdown run and earned his first offer from Arkansas.
“I ain’t going to lie, it was my freshman year and I was scared,” Owens said. “When they said I was getting the ball, I was so nervous. It was a toss and I cut back and there were two defenders right there and they both hit me and I broke off of them. There was one more and I broke off from him and ran for a touchdown.”
Owens admitted the recruiting process had been stressful at times, but has no doubt he made the right decision.
“Just go with your heart,” Owens said. “Don’t let anybody get in your head and tell you what to do and just keep going. I had some good advice from coaches and stuff. But football here really made me who I am today.”
Worrell was pleased with Owens’ decision to sign with Texas A&M.
“I know he was excited about the Louisville deal,” Worrell said. “But I also think he had a little sigh of relief when it fell through on that end and the coaching change allowed him to go. When you play high school football in the state of Texas, it’s hard to take your heart out of that. I think he seemed really at ease and really happy with that decision.”
Owens will play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio — where Worrell will be an assistant coach — before enrolling at Texas A&M at mid-semester.
Owens has big goals for his college career.
“I want to get some accomplishments,” he said. “I want to try and win Doak Walker, I want to try and win the SEC championship and maybe even a national championship, and oh yeah, the Heisman.”