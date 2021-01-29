Every rivalry match means something extra to players.
But Friday's game against Victoria West meant even more than a normal East-West matchup to Joe Aguirre.
The senior scored the only goal in East's 1-0 win over West (1-1-1 in district 29-5A), keeping the Titans (4-0 in district) unbeaten in district play.
"It meant a lot to be honest," Aguirre said. "Our emotions got the best of us at some points and we just had to find a way to control that before we were able to play our style of game. When we finally did control our emotions that's what made us successful."
Joe Aguirre scores in the 67th minute to break the tie. East leads West 1-0 pic.twitter.com/TXpBBU8zQz— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) January 30, 2021
The two teams battled to a stalemate in the first half, both had chances but couldn't put them away.
It was also even in the second half with both teams struggling to find space offensively and fouls being committed when a player had a chance to break away. But Aguirre broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when he headed home a cross to give East a one-goal advantage.
"It was an amazing feeling seeing it go in the back of the net," Aguirre said. "It really meant a lot to me, getting that goal, because this is my last year here. It took stress off my shoulders, I was getting frustrated with myself not being able to finish and my emotions were getting ahead of me, it helped calm me down."
The goal to Aguirre was the first West had given up in district play.
"This game definitely showed that we can compete with the top teams in district," said West head coach Haezel Avila. "I was talking to (East head Coach Josh) Chaput tonight and he complimented the guys and it was the best compliment I've gotten from him when it comes to how tough we were and how we were able to hold our own and play against them."
The Warriors will play Flour Bluff on Tuesday and know it will be a tough task to bounce back with a win.
"We kept our heads high and that was an important thing from us," said Justis Trenck, a West midfielder. "We stuck with one of the top teams in district. We just have to know that were good enough to beat any team out here.
East sits atop district after the win.
"It was a huge game," Chaput said. "It's always big to beat West when you came and it's exactly the type of game you want to see. Hats off to them because they played an excellent game, both teams deserved to win. Both came out fired up and we both played our best games. We got lucky to get a goal in and were just happy to still not have a loss in district."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.