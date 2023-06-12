Hallettsville Sacred Heart has a special place in Alex Seydler’s heart.
Seydler’s father-in-law, David Husmann, was the athletic director and head football coach at the school in 2020 before dying of complications from COVID-19.
Seydler’s connection with the school grew when he joined the Sacred Heart coaching staff under Brad Oden in 2021.
Seydler recently took another step at Sacred Heart when he was promoted to the school’s athletic director, head football coach, and head boys basketball coach.
Seydler will replace Nick Champion, who resigned after one season as athletic director and head football coach.
Seydler will become the school’s seventh head football coach in the last seven seasons.
“God just decided to move and it’s an amazing story,” Seydler said. “It’s something I always wanted to do as well.It’s always something I had the desire to do to get into coaching and that’s what I went to school for and had the desire to do this one day and here I am at 42 doing that.”
Seydler graduated from high school in Weimar, where he served on the city council for four years.
“With my father-in-law still coaching,” he said, “I was pretty engaged in his career and what he was doing.”
Seydler became involved with Sacred Heart during Husmann’s tenure.
“We walked through all that,” Seydler said. “The people here were so unbelievably wonderful, precious and understanding to our family that we (wife Bonnie) decided that we wanted to send our kids here.”
Seydler coached the secondary and running backs under Oden, and coached outside linebackers and quarterbacks under Champion.
The Indians had a 6-6 record last season and advanced to the second round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs.
Seydler knows he will be busy coaching football and basketball, but is looking forward to the task.
“I’ll be busy,” he said. “I’ll be feeling it late February, early March for sure.”