Alice has forfeited Friday’s scheduled District 15-4A, Division I game against Calhoun.
Alice also forfeited last week’s scheduled game against Corpus Christi Calallen as a result of positive COVID-19 tests by students at the school.
As a result, Calhoun will receive the district’s maximum 18 positive points.
Calhoun, ranked No. 3 in the state poll, improves to 8-1 on the season and 4-0 in district. Alice falls to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in district.
Calhoun will wrap up district play against Calallen on Nov. 6 at Sandcrab Stadium.
