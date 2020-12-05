Nominations are being accepted for the Victoria Advocate’s 2020 All-Area Football Team.
Coaches making nominations should include a player’s positions, grade classification, height, weight and statistics.
All-District teams are also needed. The all-district teams will be published with the all-area team.
Nominations may be emailed to mforman@vicad.com or faxed to 361-574-1220.
