Nominations are being accepted for the Victoria Advocate’s 2021 All-Area Volleyball Team.
Only coaches may submit nominations and should include a player’s grade classification, position and statistics (season totals of kills, digs, assists, blocks and aces).
All-district teams are also needed, and will not be published until after the playoffs.
Nominations should be sent to sports@vicad.com or pscamardo@vicad.com.
