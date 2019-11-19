The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its all-state cross country teams on Tuesday.
In Class 2A, Shiner’s Marian Grosenbacher and Riley Rainosek received honors.
In Class 3A, Ellie Albrecht, a senior from Goliad, was honored, Schulenburg's Taylor Lumbaugh earned accolades and five Yoakum runners made the team.
Korina Anzualda, Kailee Knezek Gisela Martinez, April Novosad and Bailey Petras represented the Lady Bulldogs.
Veronica Moreno, from Gonzales, earned all-state honors in Class 4A.
