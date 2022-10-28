Ralph Almanza is eager to see what he can do as the new leader of East’s boys basketball program.
Almanza recently kicked off his first week of practice as the Titans head coach and he felt an excitement building for the season.
“I've been working with them every day since the start of the year,” Almanza said on Thursday. "This is the second official practice, but it’s been lot’s of energy. The kids are great. They’re willing to learn, they’re eager to get the season started, so we just can’t wait for that first scrimmage already.”
“It’s been great. He’s an amazing coach, he’s made everything fun, and it’s been great,” said junior Fernando Pena. “We’re trying to work hard for him. He’s a new coach here, so we’re going to show him how it’s done at East.”
Almanza, who has 13 seasons of head coaching experience under his belt, took over the job at East following the resignation of former coach Michael Ellis in June.
Before landing the job at East, Almanza’s most recent head coaching experience came at Bellville High School, where he led the Brahmas from 2016 to 2022.
Now coaching in 5A instead of 4A, Almanza expects the game to be elevated a little higher from what he was accustomed to at Bellville.
“Once we get to the games, people are a little bit bigger, people are a little bit longer, people are more athletic, so the games should be a little bit quicker," he said. "But most X’s and O’s, that kind of stuff is going to translate over."
However, the expectations are still high, as he anticipates the Titans to field a team with eight seniors this season.
“We’re a little senior heavy, so the expectations are that we’re going to win district,” Almanza said. “We’re going to set our expectations high, and that’s what we’re going to strive to do.”
The Titans are also expecting five returners from last year’s team that finished 9-19 overall, and 4-10 in District 29-5A.
One of those returners is senior shooting guard Donald Oliver, who is looking forward to the style of play that Almanza is bringing to the team.
"Getting the ball out on the fast break and playing fast," Oliver said about the Titans' expected play. "Making shots and stuff like that."
“We want to put a lot of pressure on teams offensively," Almanza added. "We’re going to look to transition really fast. That doesn't mean we're going to be shooting a bunch, we're not one of those shoot the ball within seven second type teams.
"Defensively, we want teams to play slow. We want teams to take their time, and we’re going to try to slow teams down on defense."