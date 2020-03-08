NEW BRAUNFELS – University of Houston-Victoria freshman Jenna Alvarado is tied for fourth and for shots off the lead after the opening round of the Bellevue University Spring Break Classic being played at the Landa Park Golf Course.
Alvarado posted an opening-day 81 to lead the Jaguars who are in fourth place as a team.
Texas Wesleyan leads the field with a 324, followed by Wayland Baptist at 334 and Bellevue at 342. Friends University is fifth at 384.
Mia Lerma follows Alvarado for the Jaguars with an 86, while Jocelyn Villafranca is in at 92 and Mary Kate Krueger at 99.
Wayland Baptist’s Chante Van Zyl posted a 77 and has a one shot advantage over Texas Wesleyan’s Joely Henderson.
