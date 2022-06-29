A year away from coaching baseball was enough for Manuel Alvarado.

Alvarado, who retired as the head baseball coach at Victoria West after the 2021 season, will return to the profession as the head baseball coach at Victoria St. Joseph next season.

Alvarado will replace Danny Tunchez, who stepped down after two seasons as head coach.

“Coach (James) Duprie, St. Joseph’s athletic director, gave me a call and said they needed a coach,” Alvarado said. “I’m excited about it. It’s something new. I just feel rested and I feel like I can still offer something.”

Alvarado, 55, was a member of Victoria Stroman’s 1985 state championship team, and played in college at Sul Ross State.

He began his coaching career at Stroman and moved to Victoria Memorial when the school opened in 2000.

He was the head coach for two seasons at Memorial before becoming the head coach at Victoria West when the school opened in the 2010-2011 school year.

Alvarado has been teaching driver’s education, umpiring and playing softball since retiring.

“The whole year in general has been relaxing for me,” he said. “No stress. It just feels like I’m relaxed again. I took time off. I needed a break.”

Alvarado admits he has a lot to learn about coaching at St. Joseph.

“I don’t know the kids and they don’t know me,” he said. “It’s something different. I’m looking forward to it. I’ll have to navigate my way through it. It’s not like at West where I had a lot of things going for me. It’s just going to be another learning experience of how private schools work.”

The Flyers return eight of nine starters from a team that won the TAPPS Division II, District 4 championship before losing in the area round of the playoffs and finishing with a 7-12 record.

Alvarado is looking forward to meeting his players when school begins..

“I should be able to get with them when we do some sport specific workouts during the fall,” he said. “I’ll be with the kids a couple of days a week to lift and a couple days to go outside and do some drills.”