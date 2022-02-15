Jack Alvarez has enjoyed the two years he coached at Cuero.
But Alvarez and his wife, Kim, also missed their family in East Texas.
“We have a 4-month-old grandson that lives an hour from here and a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old," Alvarez said. “It’s just hard for me to miss all that. I listened to Todd Dodge at Christmas talk about how he’s ready to be a grandpa. I got a chance to coach right here and keep coaching and get to be a grandpa. I’ll put it this way, I’ll be Pops.”
Alvarez, 56, will be closer to his family after being named the athletic director and head football coach at Marshall at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
“My family is all up here and Kim’s family is all up here,” he said. “It was one of those deals. I always tell the kids faith, family and football. I got an opportunity to be able to come to a place like this and the tradition they have and be the head football coach and be closer to family. It was just a good fit for us.”
Alvarez replaced Travis Reeve at Cuero before the 2020 season. He led the Gobblers to an 18-8 record that included a pair of playoff appearances.
Alvarez has been a head coach for 24 seasons and has an overall record of 193-93. Alvarez led Ennis to the 2014 Class 5A, Division II state championship, and Kirbyville to state final appearances in 2008 and 2009.
He will replace Jake Griedl at Marshall. Griedl resigned to become the head football coach at Bastrop.
“Up to this point, Cuero’s been one of the best jobs I’ve ever had,” Alvarez said. “You go back to the things you look for in a job — great kids and a tradition, great facilities, and a great administration. I can’t say enough about it. They want to win. I hope the best for them.”
Cuero went 13-2 last season and advanced to the Class 4A, Division II semifinals before losing to eventual state champion China Spring.
“Even winning a state championship, this was one of the best, most satisfying years I’ve ever had as far as how good the kids acted and how hard they tried,” Alvarez said. “Just the commitment the kids in Cuero had. I wasn’t having to chase them all over and they acted right in the schoolhouse and they acted right on the football field. From where I started to seeing those kids through 15 weeks, I could not ever be prouder of a group of kids.”
Cuero Superintendent Micah Dyer praised the job Alvarez did, and is not worried about finding a replacement.
“I had like 80 applicants last time,” Dyer said. “The program is in a lot better shape than it was when Jack took it over, so I’m sure we’ll get plenty.”
Alvarez told his coaching staff of the move Monday, but was unable to meet with his players because Cuero had no school.
Alvarez regrets not being able to tell the Cuero athletes of his departure, but is looking forward to getting started in Marshall.
“They’ve had some good teams and won a state championship (1990) and I think I can get them going,” he said. “The facilities are really, really nice. They have a new indoor facility, a weight room, a new gym, a new press box. All the facilities are in great shape. I think if you get in here and go to work and work like I normally work, they have good athletes here and good community support. I think it could be a powerhouse.”
