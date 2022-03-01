Schulenburg’s Alex Lozano was the lone player from the area on this season’s Victoria College basketball roster.
The Pirates’ volleyball team had four players from the area on its roster.
Trey Anderson would like to see the number of players from Victoria and nearby communities increase next season.
The 32-year-old Anderson recently replaced Josh Moore as the school’s athletic director and is determined to expand the program’s presence in the area.
“The biggest thing I let them know when I came in the door was community engagement was my biggest piece for my first year,” Anderson said. “We’re going to get out there and learn the best local talent as well, and not just the best the state has to offer.
"We’ve seen some young men and some young women in our area who have competed quite strongly. Whether it be right away or we develop them and get them in the weight room, they’ll be a big asset for this program.”
Anderson, a Coppin State graduate who spent most of his working life in Maryland, came to Victoria College from McNeese State in Louisiana, where he served as Director of Academics for the football team.
“Coming from my background, academics is a key thing for me,” Anderson said. “There’s some things we’re going to change for next year. We’re going to increase the hours for our study halls. We’re going to be involved with student services. Every possible tool we’re going to use to enable them to meet those required hours on a weekly basis.”
Anderson will be hiring a volleyball coach to replace Moore, and a cross country coach to get the program started.
He’s also had an opportunity to watch the basketball team, which completed its first season under coach Donte Davis on Saturday.
“Defensively, I think they’re very, very good and I know he’s recruiting aggressively,” Anderson said. ”He’s going to bring in some key pieces to kind of balance out the defense and the offense to make sure we have guys on board for next year.”
Anderson is aware the Pirates had a difficult time competing in their third season as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region XIV.
But he plans to institute an offseason strength and conditioning program for all sports, and hopes to see tangible progress next season.
“I think it’s a program that’s in its crawling stage,” Anderson said. “I think there’s going to be a huge shift next year because of the things we’re going to be doing, starting from the end of this season.”
