Victoria College’s Jacob Brown (San Marcos) scored in double digits for the 15th-straight game this season, but the Pirates fell to the Angelina College Roadrunners 107-68 in a Region XIV game Wednesday night at VC’s Sports Center.
Brown, who came into the game leading Region XIV in scoring with 21.6 points per game, had 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting and made three shots from 3-point range. Mikael Garza (Lubbock Coronado) had 11 points and was 3-of-4 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Angelina College (17-8) is in first place in Region XIV’s South Zone Division with a 12-2 record. The Pirates, playing their inaugural season in the National Junior College Athletic Association, saw their overall record drop to 0-20 and Region XIV mark fall to 0-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.