LUFKIN — The Victoria College Pirates made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line but still fell to the Angelina College Roadrunners 79-60 in a Region XIV contest Wednesday night.
Jacob Brown (San Marcos) led the Pirates with 23 points.
Larryon Forde (Savannah, Ga.) made 4-of-7 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points. Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King) had 13 points.
Angelina College improved to 11-8 and 7-2 in Region XIV play.
Victoria College fell to 0-12 and 0-8.
The Pirates will host Lamar State College at 4 p.m. on Saturday at VC’s Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.