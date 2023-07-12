Caleigh Ganaway and Daizy Rickman have been practicing gymnastics together for as long as they can remember.

The 11-year-olds have been training together at Full Force gym in Victoria since they were 5. Caleigh and Daizy have competed alongside one another for six years, racking up top-three finishes and national championship titles along the way.

In 2022, Daizy earned a national championship in the trampoline while Caleigh finished in second place. This time around, the two longtime friends got to compete alongside each other for the first time on the national stage.

Before reaching age 10, the duo were too young to compete alongside each other in synchronized trampoline. They got to compete in the national championships for the first time June 19-23 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and all of the hours of practice over the years paid off with a national championship.

“It felt really good when we just got in sync on the first try,” Daizy said. I felt the pressure a little bit because it was the biggest competition of the year, but it was not that bad.”

Part of the reason the pressure of the moment doesn't overwhelm the young athletes is because of how they train everyday. At Full Force, Daizy and Caleigh are constantly competing against each other and other athletes.

It's part of what coach Chad Ganaway does on a daily basis to keep his athletes engaged and prepare them for competition.

"I try to do a lot of in gym competition and pit them against themselves," the coach said. "We try to rely on our training and I tell them it doesn't matter how you compete, as long as you're prepared when you walk in the building."

Chad's daughter, Caleigh, admits the in-house competition helps her when she's on the biggest stage.

"It helps me a lot, because I train in these little competitions here and I just stay calm," Caleigh said. "I just try to repeat that at other competitions."

This is not Caleigh's first national championship. In 2019, in West Palm Beach, Florida, she picked up the gold medal in her first national championship appearance.

In her last two appearances, Caleigh picked up silver medals in 2021 and 2022, but got her hands on the gold once again alongside Daizy.

It was not just the synchronized trampoline where Caleigh excelled. She also picked up the gold medal in the Level 9 individual trampoline, with teammate Daizy finishing third.

"I did really want to get first just to show how hard I worked throughout all these years and how much I've grown in gymnastics," Caleigh said.

Daizy picked up another medal in the double mini trampoline, finishing in second out of 65 athletes.

Full Force's Lorelai Garza also picked up hardware, finishing third in the Level 8 double mini.

Lorelai, 14 had stepped away from gymnastics for a couple of years, but got back in the gym this year, just in time to begin competing.

"I missed it a lot, I missed being here," she said. "I was always here and I missed the sport a lot and I wanted to be here again."

For Lorelai, getting back into the swing of competition was like riding bike: she never missed a beat.

"I was nervous at first, but as the competition went on it was fun and I felt like I never left," Lorelai said.

For Full Force and head coach Chad Ganaway, it's the 23rd consecutive year a Full Force athlete has earned a national championship, and his group will immediately be getting back to work as they work for a 24th title in 2024.

"I've been so blessed with kids and parents … we get quite a few talented kids in Victoria," he said. "I think there's just a culture in this gym, we have a culture of greatness, we expect greatness, we expect excellence and we train for that."