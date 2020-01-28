Xavier Aguayo scored 21 points and Gonzales held on for a 63-58 District 30-4A win over Cuero on Tuesday night at the Cuero gym.
The game was close throughout, but the Apaches (16-6, 4-3) scored the game’s final five points to avenge a loss to the Gobblers (10-16, 2-5) during the first round of district play.
Cuero's Zha'Vanna Gray dribbles the ball down court as Gonzales' Sam Barnick follows her during a District 30-4A game.
Cuero's Clayre Pullin prepares to pass the ball to a fellow teammate during the District 30-4A game against Gonzales High School.
Gonzales' Devon Williams goes in for a lay-up during the District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Cuero’s Ibree Coe attempts to shoot the ball as Gonzales’ Ali Rocha tries to block it during the District 30-4A game matchup.
Gonzales' Choo McCarty dribbles the ball down court during a District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Gonzales' Devon Williams attempts a free throw shot during a District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Gonzales' Will Knox and Cuero's Exavier Durham jump for possession of the ball at the beginning of a District 30-4A game.
Cuero's Cade Pakebusch dribbles the ball down court as Gonzales' players defend him during a District 30-4A game.
Gonzales' Arbreyon Dora goes for a lay-up during a District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Cuero's Joseph Arce dribbles the ball down court during a District 30-4A game against Gonzales High School.
Cuero's Cade Pakbusch attempts a free throw shot during a District 30-4A game against Gonzales High School.
Gonzales' Xavier Aguayo talks with his teammates during a District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Cuero's Zha'Vanna Gray dribbles the ball down court as Gonzales' Sam Barnick follows her during a District 30-4A game.
Cuero's Clayre Pullin prepares to pass the ball to a fellow teammate during the District 30-4A game against Gonzales High School.
Gonzales' Devon Williams goes in for a lay-up during the District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Cuero’s Ibree Coe attempts to shoot the ball as Gonzales’ Ali Rocha tries to block it during the District 30-4A game matchup.
Gonzales' Choo McCarty dribbles the ball down court during a District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Gonzales' Devon Williams attempts a free throw shot during a District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Gonzales' Will Knox and Cuero's Exavier Durham jump for possession of the ball at the beginning of a District 30-4A game.
Cuero's Cade Pakebusch dribbles the ball down court as Gonzales' players defend him during a District 30-4A game.
Gonzales' Arbreyon Dora goes for a lay-up during a District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Cuero's Joseph Arce dribbles the ball down court during a District 30-4A game against Gonzales High School.
Cuero's Cade Pakbusch attempts a free throw shot during a District 30-4A game against Gonzales High School.
Gonzales' Xavier Aguayo talks with his teammates during a District 30-4A game against Cuero High School.
Aguayo made four of Gonzales’ seven 3-pointers. Buddy Barfield added 14 points and Will Knox scored 10.
Freshman Tycen Williams made six 3-pointers and led Cuero with 23 points.
Cade Pakebusch had two 3-pointers and had 20 points for the Gobblers.
Points: (G) Buddy Barfield 14, Xavier Aguayo 21, Diego Diaz DeLeon 5, Will Knox 10, Arbreyon Dora 4, Jaydyb Lookabill 9. (C) Cade Pakebusch 20, Exavier Durham 6, Collin Finch 3, Tycen Williams 23, Jackson Hardwick 4, Devoryck Mathis 2.
Halftime: Gonzales 41-37. 3-pointers: Aguayo 4, Barfield 2, Diaz DeLeon, Williams 6, Pakebusch 2, Finch. Records: Gonzales 16-6, 4-3; Cuero 10-16, 2-5. JV: Cuero 51-39.
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.