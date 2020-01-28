Xavier Aguayo scored 21 points and Gonzales held on for a 63-58 District 30-4A win over Cuero on Tuesday night at the Cuero gym.

The game was close throughout, but the Apaches (16-6, 4-3) scored the game’s final five points to avenge a loss to the Gobblers (10-16, 2-5) during the first round of district play.

Aguayo made four of Gonzales’ seven 3-pointers. Buddy Barfield added 14 points and Will Knox scored 10.

Freshman Tycen Williams made six 3-pointers and led Cuero with 23 points.

Cade Pakebusch had two 3-pointers and had 20 points for the Gobblers.

District 30-4A

Gonzales 63, Cuero 58

Points: (G) Buddy Barfield 14, Xavier Aguayo 21, Diego Diaz DeLeon 5, Will Knox 10, Arbreyon Dora 4, Jaydyb Lookabill 9. (C) Cade Pakebusch 20, Exavier Durham 6, Collin Finch 3, Tycen Williams 23, Jackson Hardwick 4, Devoryck Mathis 2.

Halftime: Gonzales 41-37. 3-pointers: Aguayo 4, Barfield 2, Diaz DeLeon, Williams 6, Pakebusch 2, Finch. Records: Gonzales 16-6, 4-3; Cuero 10-16, 2-5. JV: Cuero 51-39.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

