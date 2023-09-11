The All Pro Tour is back in Victoria.
For the 28th consecutive year, the APT Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open will be held in the Crossroads.
The longest-running APT event will be played at the Victoria Country Club and will be four rounds starting on Tuesday and concluding on Friday.
Over 100 golfers are listed to participate in the tournament, with players hailing from from Texas to Scotland.
Alex Hernandez from Victoria is listed as a participant.
An estimated purse of $130,000 is set for the tournament with first place taking a minimum prize of $20,000.
The tournament is 72-holes of stroke play. After 36 holes the field will be cut to the top 35% of players.
A practice round was set for Sunday and the Pro-Am was played on Monday.