Andrew Lister follows through after a putt during the APT Tour Open at the Victoria Country Club.

 Barclay Fernandez bfernandez@vicad.com

The APT Tour is returning to Victoria.

The Victoria Open is scheduled for July 8-11 at the Victoria Country Club.

A practice round is set for July 6 and a pro-am will be held July 7.

This will be the 24th time the Victoria Country Club has hosted the Victoria Open, which makes it the longest-running event on the APT.

Kyle Pritchard from Castroville won last year's Victoria Open, which was held in September.

