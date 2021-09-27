Hallettsville, Industrial and Yoakum each won Friday night and moved up a spot in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football state poll released Monday.
Hallettsville defeated Schulenburg, Industrial won its District 15-3A, Division I opener against Mathis, and Yoakum beat Navasota.
The Brhamas, Cobras and Bulldogs moved from Nos. 4,5,6 in the poll to Nos. 3, 4, 5, respectively.
El Campo remained at No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division I poll after its win over Boerne Champion.
Cuero stayed at No. 9 in the Class 4A, Division II poll after beating Somerset.
Refugio and Shiner remained at Nos. 1 and 2 in the Class 2A, Division I poll after wins over Crystal City and Burton, respectively.
Falls City had its bye week and stayed at No. 7 in the Class 2A, Division II poll.
