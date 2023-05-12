AUSTIN — Falls City’s Kayla Albers was preparing for her final throw in the Class 2A shot put when she got some advice from Coach Travis Erlich.
Albers’ was in second place and was guaranteed her first state medal.
“Before I threw,” Albers said, “my coach told me to change the color of my medal.”
Albers turned silver into gold with a throw of 39 feet, 3.25 inches Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“On my throw, my right foot wasn’t coming under me,” Albers said, “and bringing it under me let me add a couple of feet.”
Albers, a junior, began the day by finishing fifth in the discus (123-8), and was determined to do better in the shot put.
“After throwing the discus this morning, the nerves kind of went away,” she said. “It was less chaotic in my head and everything was more simple for me. I just went out there and did my thing.”
Jumping to gold
Schulenburg’s Meredith Magliolo was down to her final attempt in the Class 2A high jump with the bar at 5-4.
Magliolo was unsure how many competitors had cleared the height, but knew she would medal if she made the jump.
“I think I got in my head a little bit on a few of them,” said Magliolo, a junior. “I told myself I knew I could jump everything I did and I did. It was really exciting and I hit my PR again so it was good.”
Magliolo went on to clear 5-5 on her second attempt to capture the gold medal after winning the silver medal last year.
“Winning the silver medal last year, I came in knowing I had a good shot at winning the gold,” she said. “I didn’t try to focus on that too much because whatever happens, happens. Getting here is a great accomplishment, but winning gold is the cherry on top.”
Putting on a medal
Flatonia’s Kobe Burton was more prepared for his second appearance than he was for his first.
Burton, a junior, finished second in the Class 2A high jump with a throw of 51-11.25.
“My first year here last year a lot of nervousness built up,” he said. “This year, I was ready to get on the podium.”
Burton fell just short of his personal best throw, but knows he’s on the right track.
“It’s just every day working and trying to make it to where I was this year and just my form,” he said. “I just try to focus on myself and PR. and whatever it takes.”
State of affairs
Matthew Jackson became the second male athlete from Victoria East to qualify for the state meet.
Jackson, a senior, finished sixth with a jump of 22-1.5.
“All tracks are different,” he said. “I don’t think that really it. Some days you have good days and other days you have bad days. Today wasn’t a great day for me. But I got to come here and I’m not sad, I’m happy.”
Shiner’s Dalton Brooks finished fifth in the Class 2A long jump with a leap of 22-2.