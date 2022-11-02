Three teams and a number of area runners will compete in the UIL Cross Country State Championships.
The meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Classes 4A, 6A and 2A will run Friday, and Classes 3A, 5A and 1A will run Saturday.
The Moulton boys and girls teams qualified in Class 1A, and the Shiner girls team qualified in Class 2A.
Moulton's Edgar Mendiola finished first in the boys division at the regional meet in Corpus Christi.
Hallettsville’s Olivia Etzler finished third in girls Class 3A at the regional meet, and Industrial’s Katherine Simons was eighth.
Ganado’s Alan Baez Corpus placed fourth in the boys Class 2A at the regional meet. Falls City’s Kash Brown and Flatonia’s Oscar Guerrero finished in the top 10.
Bay City's Angel Campos finished ninth overall at the Class 4A regional meet.
For a complete list of qualifiers go to https://www.uiltexas.org/cross-country/state/cross-country-state-meet-qualifiers-results.