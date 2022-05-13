AUSTIN — Anthony Meacham didn’t have to be reminded how fortunate he was as he stood on the podium to receive his gold medal for winning the Class 2A pole vault.
Meacham won his third straight gold medal — he missed his sophomore year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — in the event by clearing 15 feet, 6 inches on his first attempt.
But Meacham, who won one of eight area medals during Friday’s early session of the UIL Class 2A state meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium, was afraid he might not be able to compete as a senior because of a partial tear of a hamstring tendon in his left leg he suffered in December.
“This means a lot,” Meacham said. “I had an injury earlier this season and it kind of pushed me back a lot. I wasn’t sure I was going to come over here, but I’m glad I did, and I had a great day today.”
Once Meacham had the gold medal in hand, he attempted to break his own Class 2A record of 17 feet.
“We came in not really wanting to take a lot of vaults,” he said. “We just wanted to jump, have a good time and end my senior year really good. And 15-6 was really easy so I just decided to go for the record again. I threw it up and had a good couple of jumps at it, but just couldn’t get it.”
Meacham will vault at Kansas next season and is thankful for the experience he had at Woodsboro.
“My career was all over the place,” he said. “I went as a freshman 16-1, as a sophomore with COVID coming in I went 17, and then as a junior I went 17 again, as a senior won it at 15-6 and almost got 17.25. A very long, but overall, it’s three to four years I’m glad I had.”
Leaving his mark
Doug Brooks ended his Shiner athletic career with a pair of silver medals at the state meet.
Brooks finished second in the discus (161-2) and shot put (56-0).
Brooks can add the medal to the two state championships he won as a member of the football team.
“I don’t like to be looked at as a one-way person or a one-way athlete,” he said. “To be able to compete in both sports has been good.”
Brooks came close to winning the gold medal in the shot put, but lost it on the last throw, after he had scratched on his last attempt.
“I threw great with the exception of the discus,” he said. “The shot put, I had a great throw, and I didn’t hold it. It probably would have been a PR 60 or somewhere around there. All in all, I came out and got two medals, and that’s all I could ask for.”
Finishing strong
Flatonia’s Ali Janecka knew this would be her last opportunity to win a medal at the state meet.
She didn’t let the chance pass her by, winning the gold medal in the discus with a throw of (132-11).
“I think coming to the state meet last year helped me because I wasn’t as nervous,” she said. “I knew it was my last chance, so I had to give it my all, and that’s what I did.”
Janecka suffered a shoulder injury last season, and changed her training regimen.
“This year, when I practiced, I didn’t throw as many times,” she said. “Last year, I had a shoulder injury. This year, I decided to only throw a few times.”
First time around
Refugio’s Cierra Tilley was determined to make the state meet as a freshman, and she did so, winning a silver medal in the shot put in the process.
“This was always a goal,” she said. “I always worked so hard, and I just knew I would make it to state.”
Tilley had a throw of 39-10.5, which was not her best.
“I know I could have done better,” she said. “I was a little nervous. I was jittery. I learned not to be nervous. “I’m going to lift a lot and get better.”
Clearing the bar
Schulenburg’s Meredith Magliolo won the high jump at the regional meet by virtue of fewer misses at 5 feet, 3 inches.
She took the same approach at the state meet.
“Regionals gave me a lot of confidence,” Magliolo said. “I was able to do everything at regionals on my first attempt.”
Magliolo captured a silver medal, again clearing 5-3 and again having fewer misses.
“That was my PR, so I was really excited to get it again,” she said. “I was really stressing out over there, and I was like, ‘I’m OK. I’m OK.’”
Bronze and bronze
Refugio’s Antwaan Gross finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 44-8.75.
“It was good,” Gross said. “I just came in there trying to get points for my team.”
Ganado’s Alan Baez started out back in the pack, but came on late to finish third in a time of 9:46.07.
“When they started off, I was dead last,” Baez said. “I knew my coaches were worried. I was like. ‘I’ll just stay here comfortable,’ because I knew they were going at like a 4:30 pace. My PR is a 4:36 and I was like, ‘I can’t hang on to this.’ I was going to go with a 5:05, but I went with a 4:45 and that worked out.”
