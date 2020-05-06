The following are area athletes who earned Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State honors this past season.
Baseball
First Team
Drayton Canaris, Rice Consolidated; Anton Kacer, Tidehaven.
Second Team
Hunter Aschen, Cuero; Cheri Riojas (manager), Falls City; Logan Ledwik, Ganado; Colton Teague, Ganado; Ryan Targac, Hallettsville; Peyton Raindl, Shiner; Zack Shannon, Victoria East.
Honorable Mention
Chase Blackwell, Cuero; Conner Crain, Cuero; Cade Pakebusch, Cuero; Kevin Jendrusch, Falls City; Tay Yanta, Falls City; Alex Campuzano, Ganado; Ethan Guerra, Ganado; Luke Prove, Ganado; Matthew Bujnoch, Hallettsville; Case Thigpen, Hallettsville; Santos Pompa, Nixon-Smiley; Justin Stang, Schulenburg; Devin Lehnert, Shiner; Trent Nieto, Victoria East; Nate Vela, Victoria East.
Softball
Elite
Delaney Rainosek, Shiner.
First Team
Kastin Heinold, Cuero; Rachel Spacek, Industrial.
Second Team
Andrea Aguilar, Cuero; Te’Era Johnson, Cuero; Kenzi Lange, Hallettsville; Taylor Demel, Schulenburg; Cameron Cowan, Shiner; Paxton Mraz, Shiner; Alison Carrion, Van Vleck.
Honorable Mention
Sydney Lawon, Van Vleck; Kelsee Cowart, Weimar; Tori Janak, Weimar; Ryann Rodriguez, Woodsboro.
Boys Track & Field
First Team
Philip Hundl, El Campo; Andrew Shelton, Victoria West.
Second Team
Kamden Dziuk, Karnes City; Peyton Raindl, Shiner; William Sciba, Victoria West.
Honorable Mention
Jared Silva, Beeville; Emilano Garza, Goliad; Jace Gonzales, Karnes City; Hector Hernandez, Palacios; Kade Sanchez, Palacios; Devin Lehnert, Shiner; Aidan Seibert, Shiner.
Girls Track & Field
First Team
Allyson Lantz, Cuero; Ashleigh Miller, Cuero; Sheleigh Blocker, Falls City; Cloey Hons, Falls City; Ashlyn Davis, Goliad.
Second Team
Te’Era Johnson, Cuero; Ellie Albrecht, Goliad; Kayce Jo Mayes, Karnes City; Carley Hewig, Shiner.
Honorable Mention
Aubrey Williamson, Goliad.
Boys Golf
Elite
Jude Stehling, Victoria West
First Team
Ian Mills, Shiner
Second team
Jordan Hanes, Victoria West
Honorable Mention
Bishop Cooper, Cuero; Dustin Harrell, Goliad
Girls Golf
First Team
Allyson Lantz, Cuero; Shelby Austin, Victoria East.
Second Team
Presley Bluhm, Goliad; Hannah Boyd, Goliad; Christian Boyd, Goliad.
Honorable Mention
Sophie Seidel, Cuero; Shelby Slover, Goliad; Brooke Yanta, Goliad.
Boys Soccer
Second-Team
Omar Muniz, Palacios.
Honorable Mention
Hector Hernandez, Palacios.
Boys Tennis
First Team
Lawson Davis, Industrial; Jeffery Fellers, Industrial.
Second Team
Jake Billo, Goliad; Justin Swize, Goliad.
Honorable Mention
Gunner Garnett, Goliad.
Girls Tennis
First Team
Barbara Cosper, Goliad; Kylann Griffith, Industrial; Kali Hayden, Industrial; Alexandria Galip, Schulenburg.
Second Team
Holland Bluhm, Goliad; Shelby Slover, Goliad; Brynlee Hollas, Schulenburg; Julia Oeding, Schulenburg.
Honorable Mention
Presley Bluhm, Goliad; Emily Hobbs, Goliad; Abigail Wellborn, Schulenburg.
