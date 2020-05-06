Hallettsville softball advances to next round
Hallettsville second baseman Kenzi Lange makes the throw to beat the Santa Gertrudis runner to first base during Game 3 of the Class 3A regional semifinals against Santa Gertrudis Academy last season.

 Advocate File Photo

The following are area athletes who earned Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State honors this past season.

Baseball

First Team

Drayton Canaris, Rice Consolidated; Anton Kacer, Tidehaven.

Second Team

Hunter Aschen, Cuero; Cheri Riojas (manager), Falls City; Logan Ledwik, Ganado; Colton Teague, Ganado; Ryan Targac, Hallettsville; Peyton Raindl, Shiner; Zack Shannon, Victoria East.

Honorable Mention

Chase Blackwell, Cuero; Conner Crain, Cuero; Cade Pakebusch, Cuero; Kevin Jendrusch, Falls City; Tay Yanta, Falls City; Alex Campuzano, Ganado; Ethan Guerra, Ganado; Luke Prove, Ganado; Matthew Bujnoch, Hallettsville; Case Thigpen, Hallettsville; Santos Pompa, Nixon-Smiley; Justin Stang, Schulenburg; Devin Lehnert, Shiner; Trent Nieto, Victoria East; Nate Vela, Victoria East.

Softball

Elite

Delaney Rainosek, Shiner.

First Team

Kastin Heinold, Cuero; Rachel Spacek, Industrial.

Second Team

Andrea Aguilar, Cuero; Te’Era Johnson, Cuero; Kenzi Lange, Hallettsville; Taylor Demel, Schulenburg; Cameron Cowan, Shiner; Paxton Mraz, Shiner; Alison Carrion, Van Vleck.

Honorable Mention

Sydney Lawon, Van Vleck; Kelsee Cowart, Weimar; Tori Janak, Weimar; Ryann Rodriguez, Woodsboro.

Boys Track & Field

First Team

Philip Hundl, El Campo; Andrew Shelton, Victoria West.

Second Team

Kamden Dziuk, Karnes City; Peyton Raindl, Shiner; William Sciba, Victoria West.

Honorable Mention

Jared Silva, Beeville; Emilano Garza, Goliad; Jace Gonzales, Karnes City; Hector Hernandez, Palacios; Kade Sanchez, Palacios; Devin Lehnert, Shiner; Aidan Seibert, Shiner.

Girls Track & Field

First Team

Allyson Lantz, Cuero; Ashleigh Miller, Cuero; Sheleigh Blocker, Falls City; Cloey Hons, Falls City; Ashlyn Davis, Goliad.

Second Team

Te’Era Johnson, Cuero; Ellie Albrecht, Goliad; Kayce Jo Mayes, Karnes City; Carley Hewig, Shiner.

Honorable Mention

Aubrey Williamson, Goliad.

Boys Golf

Elite

Jude Stehling, Victoria West

First Team

Ian Mills, Shiner

Second team

Jordan Hanes, Victoria West

Honorable Mention

Bishop Cooper, Cuero; Dustin Harrell, Goliad

Girls Golf

First Team

Allyson Lantz, Cuero; Shelby Austin, Victoria East.

Second Team

Presley Bluhm, Goliad; Hannah Boyd, Goliad; Christian Boyd, Goliad.

Honorable Mention

Sophie Seidel, Cuero; Shelby Slover, Goliad; Brooke Yanta, Goliad.

Boys Soccer

Second-Team

Omar Muniz, Palacios.

Honorable Mention

Hector Hernandez, Palacios.

Boys Tennis

First Team

Lawson Davis, Industrial; Jeffery Fellers, Industrial.

Second Team

Jake Billo, Goliad; Justin Swize, Goliad.

Honorable Mention

Gunner Garnett, Goliad.

Girls Tennis

First Team

Barbara Cosper, Goliad; Kylann Griffith, Industrial; Kali Hayden, Industrial; Alexandria Galip, Schulenburg.

Second Team

Holland Bluhm, Goliad; Shelby Slover, Goliad; Brynlee Hollas, Schulenburg; Julia Oeding, Schulenburg.

Honorable Mention

Presley Bluhm, Goliad; Emily Hobbs, Goliad; Abigail Wellborn, Schulenburg.

