Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler and her husband, Wolf, technically call Belton home.
But a more apt description would be wherever they happen to be in their mobile home at a particular moment.
The Zamzow-Mahlers were in Austin this week so Ashtin could get medical treatment and work out at Westlake High School as she prepares for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Zamzow through the years
Goliad's Ashtin Zamzow reacts after winning the Class 2A girls 100 meter hurdles Friday at the UIL state track and field meet in 2014 in Austin.
Zamzow through the years
Goliad's Ashtin Zamzow celebrates her victory in the 300-meter hurdles at the Region IV-2A/1A meet in 2014 at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
Zamzow through the years
Ashtin Zamzow legs out the final stretch of the 300-meter hurdles during the Gobbler Relays on March 24, 2012.
Zamzow through the years
Five members of the Goliad High School track team qualified for the state meet in 2013. All five will be running in a relay and practiced their hand-offs during practice on Tuesday. From left the runners are: junior Ashtin Zamzow, senior Avery Zamzow, junior Lexi Perry, sophomore Carlee Howard and sophomore Demari Ellis.
Zamzow through the years
Goliad senior Avery Zamzow, left, and junior Ashtin Zamzow work on their starts during track and field practice in 2013.
Zamzow through the years
Goliad track and field athlete Ashtin Zamzow, center, signed with Texas A&M University, the alma mater of her parents Kalleen, left, and Stacy, right, on National Signing Day in 2014.
Zamzow through the years
Goliad's Ashtin Zamzow in 2014.
Zamzow through the years
Ashtin Zamzow, an alumna of Goliad High School and The University of Texas at Austin, works on some hurdle drills at Goliad High School's track on May 5, 2020.
Zamzow through the years
Ashtin Zamzow, an alumna of Goliad High School and The University of Texas at Austin, works on a hurdle exercise at Goliad High School's track on Tuesday, May 5 2020.
Zamzow through the years
Ashtin Zamzow, an alumna of Goliad High School and The University of Texas at Austin, does some hurdle drills at Goliad High School’s track on Tuesday, May 5 2020.
Zamzow through the years
Ashtin Zamzow, an alumna of Goliad High School and The University of Texas at Austin, does some hurdle drills at Goliad High School’s track in 2020.
Zamzow through the years
Ashtin Zamzow, an alumna of Goliad High School and The University of Texas at Austin, does some hurdle drills at Goliad High School's track on Tuesday, May 5 2020.
Zamzow through the years
Ashtin Zamzow, an alumna of Goliad High School and The University of Texas at Austin, warms up for a workout at Goliad High School’s track in 2020.
She has also trained at Belton and Temple high schools before they shut down their jumping pits at the end of the school year.
“We’ve been training and traveling full time since May,” Ashtin said of her and her husband, who recently qualified for the USATF Championships in the 400-meter hurdles.
Ashtin, a Goliad and University of Texas graduate, will be one of four members of Team USA in the heptathlon July 17-18 at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
The heptathlon consists of the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.
Goliad native Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler competes in long jump during the heptathlon at the USATF meet in Fayetteville, Ark., in May.
Contributed photo by Shawn Price | Arkansas Athletics
Gonzales and Rice University graduate Ariana Ince will also be a member of Team USA and compete July 20 and 22 in the javelin throw.
“I’m feeling great,” said Zamzow-Mahler, who will leave for the meet Tuesday. “I think I can put up a PR score pretty easily, if I just go and have some fun and compete with those girls.”
Zamzow-Mahler, 25, goes into the competition ranked 33rd in the world and seventh in the U.S. in the heptathlon.
She finished second in the heptathlon with a score of 6,184 points at the USATF Combined Events Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas in May.
She has since competed in Canada and Spain, where she slipped a disc in her neck during the high jump that forced her to drop out of the competition.
Zamzow-Mahler has recovered from the injury and is anxious to get back on the track and improve her score and ranking.
“I’m pretty sure I can get my score up to 6,400 or 6,500 and that will help me get up in the rankings,” she said. “I’m just hoping that I can stay healthy through all my events.”
Zamzow-Mahler is no stranger to big-time competition. She won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles for Goliad at the 2014 UIL state meet.
She captured the NCAA championship in the heptathlon while at Texas in 2019 with a school-record score of 6,222 points.
Zamzow-Mahler’s ultimate goal is to make the U.S. team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and knows the upcoming competition could be a step in the right direction.
“This is getting on a bigger stage with the best athletes in the world and seeing what I can do there,” she said. “I’m getting exposure and experience on the bigger stage.”
Ince, 33, is ranked 28th in the world and third in the U.S. in the javelin throw.
Gonzales native Ari Ince jogs during the USATF meet in Fayetteville, Ark., in May.
Contributed photo by Shawn Price | Arkansas Athletics
She competed at the 2017 and 2019 World Games, and won a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.
