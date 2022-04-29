KINGSVILLE — Doug Brooks has accomplished a great deal during his Shiner athletic career.
Brooks has won two state championships in football and numerous medals in track and field.
But he has never brought home a state medal in the shot put.
Brooks will have the opportunity after winning the shot put Friday at the Region IV-2A meet at Javelina Stadium.
Brooks’ gold medal was part of a busy afternoon for area athletes, who earned a spot in the state meet, which is scheduled for May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Brooks had a personal-best throw of 55-feet, 2-inches on his final attempt.
”It felt good coming out,” Brooks said. “I’ve had a good two weeks of practice. They had coached me up and told me to jump on one and finally I stayed in the ring and popped one.”
Brooks is thankful to get the chance to cap his Shiner career at the state meet.
”The last two years in the shot put I got stuck in third and scratched and didn’t do well,” he said. “It feels good to make it past this meet.”
Flatonia’s Kobe Burton earned a state berth by finishing second with a throw of 50-11.
Flashing gold and silver
Brooks and Burton were not the only area athletes to finish 1-2 and earn a state berth.
Refugio’s Ciara Tilley and Falls City’s Cayla Albers placed first and second in the 2A shot put, respectively.
Tilley, a freshman, had a winning throw of 41-1 and Albers was second with a throw of 36-5.
”I was a little nervous, but there were some people up here I knew and some I didn’t know,” Tilley said, “and they all kept a smile on their face and it let me know I’ve got to compete.”
Schulenburg’s Meredith Magliolo and Shiner’s Chesney Machacek went 1-2 in the girls 2A high jump, respectively.
Both Magliolo and Chesney cleared 5-3, which were personal bests.
Magliolo claimed the gold medal by virtue of fewer misses.
Clearing the bar
Schulenburg’s Keanu Anthony had a slight mental lapse while competing in the boys Class 2A high jump.
Anthony heard the starting gun for a preliminary running event and took off for the bar, but still had a successful jump.
”It brought me back to when I was running the relays,” Anthony said. “It told me to go. So I was ready to go.”
Anthony cleared a personal-best of 6-3 and finished in a three-way tie before getting second by virtue of misses.
”I’m happy because I accomplished my goal,” Anthony said.
State bound
Shiner’s Dalton Brooks qualified for the state meet by finishing second in the Class 2A long jump with a leap of 22-10.25.
Refugio’s Jordan Kelley was third with a jump of 22-7.5 and has a good chance of earning a wild card at the state meet.
Beeville’s Caleb Washington won the Class 4A high jump by clearing 6-4.
More to come
The remainder of the field events and running finals will be held Saturday at Javelina Stadium beginning at 9 a.m.
