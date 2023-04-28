A number of area schools were represented at the Region IV-3A track and field meet on Friday at Matador Stadium in Seguin.

Industrial had two athletes qualify for state in the boys pole vault. Senior Tanner Woodring placed first with a 16-05 foot jump while sophomore Caleb Matula placed second with a 13-03 foot jump.

Goliad junior Kyla Hill also qualified for state in the girls long jump after recording a jump of 19 feet, 01.50 inches to place second.

Goliad also had a state qualifier in the boys shot put. Caden Reagan placed first with a throw of 56 feet, 5 inches.

Rice Consolidated’s Robert Myers also qualified after placing second with a throw of 51 feet, 3 inches.

Palacios’ Anthony White took home silver in the boys long jump, recording a jump of 22 feet, 09.75 inches.

The Industrial girls will be represented at the state meet by senior Kyleigh Matula, who placed second in the girls pole vault.

The running events continue Saturday at the same location.