The dream of competing on the collegiate level is about to become a reality for a group of area athletes.
National signing day is Wednesday, and athletes across the nation will make their commitments official.
The early signing period has lessened the drama but not the magnitude of what takes place.
Shiner’s Donyai Taylor signed in December with UTSA, and other area athletes are about to follow suit.
Huntsville will be the destination for Refugio’s Ysidro Mascorro and Victoria St. Joseph’s D’Ary Patton who will sign to play football for NCAA Division I Sam Houston State.
Yoakum’s Ty Love will sign to play football with Angelo State in San Angelo.
Patton’s teammates at St. Joseph, KeAon Griffin and Jacoby Robinson, will sign to play football for NCAA Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Calhoun’s Heath Henke and Caleb Herrington are headed to Searcy, Arkansas to play football for NCAA Division II Harding University.
Cuero’s Kobe Giles will make his commitment to two-time NCAA Division III football champion Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton official.
St. Joseph’s Jacob Bordovsky is headed to Division III Trinity in San Antonio, and teammate J’Den Miller will affirm his commitment to play football for Division III Texas Lutheran in Seguin.
Bay City’s Mark Tilotta will sign to play football at NAIA McPherson College in Kansas.
Victoria West’s Tyvon Hardrick and Donovan Harris will continue their football careers at Tyler Junior College.
Calhoun’s Conner Kestler has decided to play baseball at Blinn College in Brenham, and St. Joseph’s Ricky Gonzalez will sign to play baseball at NCAA Division II St. Edward’s in Brenham.
Calhoun’s Catrina Hernandez will play softball at NCAA Division I Texas Southern in Houston.
Victoria West’s Kia Wilborn will continue her volleyball career at Victoria College.
St. Joseph diver Dawson Mozisek is signing with NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
