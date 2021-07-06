LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Texas Lutheran University's Marquis Brown and a group of area athletes have been named to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference 30th Anniversary Track & Field Team.
Brown, from Refugio, was selected to the men's team in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Trinity's Chris Baer, from Shiner, and Justin Campbell, from Victoria Memorial, were selected to the men's team in the javelin and discus, respectively.
Texas Lutheran's Ashley Myers, from Edna, was selected to the women's team in the 200-meter dash. Myers is currently the girls track and field coach at Edna.
Texas Lutheran's Cortnee Priour, from Goliad, and Meredith Berger, from Weimar, were chosen to the women's team in the long jump and shot put, respectively.
The SCAC's 30th Anniversary teams were selected by present coaches, administrators and/or conference office personnel.
Athletes who participated in conference competition between the fall of 2005 through the spring of 2020 and had been named to at least two All-SCAC teams and/or were a selected as a Player-of-the-Year in their respective sport were eligible for selection.
