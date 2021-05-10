Area athletes were selected to compete in different all star games this week in Corpus Christi.
The Al-Amin Shrine game will be played 7 p.m. Saturday at Buccaneer Stadium and will feature a number of area athletes.
Victoria West's Blake Buzzell, Chase Patek, Jody Ybarra, La'Trell Barfield and Wade Leath will compete on the East team along with Victoria East's Latavian Johnson, Alan Jimenez and Evan Brown.
Calhoun's Steve Johnson, Jarius Stewart, Aaron Zapata and Damien Chavez, Industrial's Devin Barr and Tristan Bermea, Goliads Clayton Klekar and Paul Rojas, Cuero's Charles Derouen and Jackson Hardwick will also be on the East team.
Beeville's Jalen Spicer and Andre Trevino and Kenedy's J'ren Salais and Nahjel Felix-Gely will compete on the West team.
The CBCA volleyball game will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi Miller.
Goliad's Mollee Henicke, Karleigh Hill, Julia Morris and Industrial's Lauren Williams will compete on the Blue team. Goliad's head coach Jess Odem will coach the Blue team.
The CBCA girls basketball game will be held noon Saturday at Corpus Christi Miller. East's Giani Wimbish-Gay and Brandalyn Rice will compete on the away team while West's Ashley Giesalhart and Aaliyah Castillo and Cuero's Ibree Coe will compete on the home team.
