Five area athletes were named to the Texas Girls Coaching Association all-state team on Wednesday.
Moulton’s Tristan Meisetschleager was selected in Class 1A.
In Class 2A, Yorktown’s Seely Metting and Flatonia’s Caitlin Betak were chosen.
Brynlee Hollas and Erin Treybig were selected from UIL Class 3A semifinalist Schulenburg.
NOTE: Schulenburg’s Erica Otto was selected to play in the Class 1-4A TGCA All-star Game. The game is scheduled for July 7 at Arlington Lamar High School.
