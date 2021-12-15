Cuero graduate Bralen Taylor and Hallettsville graduate Jayce Bludau signed letters of intent Wednesday during early signing day.
Taylor is headed from Butler Community College in Kansas to Louisiana Monroe.
Bludau will attend McNeese State after playing at Kilgore College.
