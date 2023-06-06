Texas A&M’s Connor Schulman and Stephen F. Austin’s Izac Canchola will compete at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships beginning Wednesday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
Schulman, a Rice Consolidated graduate, and Canchola, a Refugio graduate, qualified at the NCAA First Round West meet held in Sacramento, Calif.
Schulman, a junior, qualified in the 110-meter hurdles, and Canchola qualified in the javelin throw.
Schulman won his heat at the West regional meet in a wind-legal time of 13.43 seconds, which was the fastest of the meet.
Schulman’s time was also a personal best, topping his previous best wind-legal time of 13.59 at the Florida Relays.
Schulman’s time is the second-fastest from both the West and East regions, as well as the fastest wind-legal time.
Canchola, a junior, won the Western Athletic Conference meet with a throw of 66.29 meters (217 feet, 6 inches).
He placed 11th at the NCAA First Round West meet with a qualifying throw of 68.81 meters (225-9).
Canchola will compete in the javelin throw at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Schulman will compete in the semifinals of the 110-meter hurdles at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday.
If Schulman advances to the finals, they are scheduled for 6:42 p.m. Friday.