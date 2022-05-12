AUSTIN — Goliad’s Kyla Hill made the decision not to compete in the long jump at the UIL state meet.
Hill, a sophomore, knew her chances of earning a medal were much better in the triple jump and decided to save her legs with four hours between the start of the two events.
The decision paid off as Hill won the Class 3A girls triple jump with a personal-best jump of 39 feet, 1.75 inches.
“I definitely think it did help,” Hill said of her decision. “ I definitely had a lot more energy than if I would have long jumped.”
Hill was one of five area athletes to medal in Thursday’s early session at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
El Campo’s Oliver Miles, Industrial’s Tanner Woodring and Karnes City’s Jaiden Robinson captured silver medals. El Campo’s Rueben Owens claimed a bronze medal.
Hill, who also ran a leg on Goliad’s 400- and 800-meter relays and the 300-meter hurdles Thursday night, was pleased with reaching the 39-foot mark.
“I felt very good actually,” Hill said. “I feel like I definitely jump my best at state with the adrenaline flowing.”
Hill wasn’t crazy about jumping first, like she did last year when she finished third in the triple jump, but was able to pass on her final attempt.
“I wouldn’t prefer going first,” she said. “But I don’t mind it at all. I went first last year so I kind of already knew what that was like.”
Silver is sweet
Woodring, a junior, started the silver medal haul in the boys Class 3A pole vault, Robinson was second in the girls Class 3A high jump, and Miles was second in the boys 4A triple jump.
Woodring cleared a personal-best 15-9 after opening the competition at 14 feet.
“We’ve been practicing real hard and we’ve been messing with 16 feet,” Woodring said. ”We knew it was going to get up there. I was looking for it today.”
Woodring is certain he’ll jump higher next year.
“I know that I’m capable of getting these heights,” Woodring said. “It’s just jumping with confidence that’s what I do. I just work and let the heights come.”
Robinson, a senior, has been a reliable jumper all season, and continued the trend at the state meet.
“Last year, I got fourth in the high jump,” Robinson said. “My improvement was just consistent practice and consistent coaching. It helps out.”
Robinson got the silver medal by virtue of fewer misses.
“I’m usually like a first jump person so it felt pretty good to get those first jumps in,” she said, “and get them out of the way.”
Miles, a sophomore, took the lead with his first jump and lost it on the last jump, despite going 48-0.5 for a school record and a personal best.
“It feels good,” Miles said. “I have a couple more years left. I’ll gain some strength and should be back here next year.”
Miles attributed his improvement to the work he put in during the season.
“I improved along the way,” Miles said. “My coaches helped me get better every day. I do a lot of weightlifting and conditioning and it helped.”
Double bronze
El Campo junior Rueben Owens did not go home empty handed from his final appearance at the state meet.
Owens won a bronze medal for the second consecutive year with a jump of 23-0.25.
“I feel I jumped alright,” he said. “I could have done better. After my first jump, I didn’t hit the board. I hit my heel so it was hurting a little bit.”
Owens, who is one of the nation’s most-highly recruited running backs in the nation, plans to graduate at mid-term of his senior year.
“I’m cool with it,” he said. “I could have done better, but it’s alright.”
