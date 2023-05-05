HEWITT — Kami Stafford is a track and field state champion after placing first in the event during Friday’s TAPPS Class 1A state championship meet at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.

The Faith Academy senior recorded a jump of 16 feet, 4.75 inches to win. She also placed fourth in the long jump.

Faith Academy’s Ty Staff also added a seventh place finish in the boys shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 11.75 inches and SueVaun Gingerich placed fourth place finish in the girls shot put.

Joseph Twyford took home the Class 2A state title for Shiner St. Paul in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 1.25 inches, while teammate Jacob Seibert won bronze.

Ashlyn Pesek also won a 2A state title for Shiner St. Paul in the girls high jump (5 feet), while Hallettsville Sacred Heart’s Mallory Mueller took home silver.

Sacred Heart’s Kolby Valchar placed second in the boys shot put, while Katherine Pavliska (2nd) and Jules Janak (4th) added top-5 finishes.

Shiner St. Paul’s Faith Machart (girls shot put) and Sacred Heart’s Elena Grahmann (girls long jump) each added bronze medals for their schools.

Day 2 of the state meet continues on Saturday.