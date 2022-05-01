Class 4A Bi-District
- El Campo vs. Houston Furr. One Game. 6 p.m. Friday, El Campo.
- Cuero vs. Canyon Lake. One Game. 4 p.m. Friday, San Marcos Texas State.
- Calhoun vs. Needville. Best-of-three in Hallettsville. Game 1, 4 p.m. Friday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if necessary, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
- Gonzales vs. Boerne. Best-of-three. Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday, Gonzales; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday, Boerne; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
Class 3A Bi-District
- Yoakum vs. Poteet. Best-of-three at Kenedy. Game 1, 4 p.m. Friday; Game 2, following Game 2; Game 3, if needed, 1 p.m. Saturday.
- Hallettsville vs. Poth. One game. 7 p.m. Friday, Victoria Riverside Stadium.
- Tidehaven vs. Lytle. Best-of-three at Flatonia. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Goliad vs. Bishop. Best-of-three. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday, Beeville; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday, Bishop; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Van Vleck vs. Anderson-Shiro. Best-of-three Katy TBA. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 3.
Class 2A Bi-District
- Shiner vs. Bremond. Best-of-three at Georgetown Eastview. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Weimar vs. Holland. Best-of-three at Caldwell. 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 5 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Refugio vs. La Villa. Best-of-three. Game 1, 4 p.m. Friday, La Villa; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, noon Saturday, Refugio.
- Falls City vs. Harper. Best-of-three at Somerset. Game 1, 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 3 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Ganado vs. Thorndale. Best-of-three at Caldwell. Game 1, 1 p.m. Friday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Flatonia vs. Thrall. One Game. 7 p.m. Friday, La Grange Fairgrounds.
- Kenedy vs. Riviera. Best-of-three. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday, Riviera; Game 2, 4 p.m. Saturday, Kenedy; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
TAPPS Division II Bi-District
St. Joseph, TBA
TAPPS Division V Area
Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Marble Falls Faith Academy, 2 p.m. Thursday, Burnet.
Shiner St. Paul, Bye.
