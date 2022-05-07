Class 4A Area
- El Campo vs. Huffman-Hargrave
Class 3A Area
- Yoakum vs. Lago Vista. Best-of-three at San Marcos Rattler Field. Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Tidehaven vs. Blanco.
- Hallettsville vs. Llano.
Class 2A Area
- Shiner vs. Big Sandy.
- Refugio vs. Falls City. Best-of-three at Coastal Bend College, Beeville. Game 1, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2, 4 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Flatonia vs. Evadale.
- Kenedy vs. Sabinal.
TAPPS Division II Bi-District
- St. Joseph vs. Austin St. Michael’s. Best-of-three. Game 1, 3 p.m. Monday, Riverside Stadium; Game 2, 6 p.m. Monday, Riverside Stadium; Game 3, if needed, 5 p.m. TBA, at St. Michael’s.
TAPPS Division V Area
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16, Marble Falls Faith Academy 5.
- Shiner St. Paul vs. Bryan Allen Academy, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Shiner Starplex.
