Class 4A
- Cuero vs. Boerne. Best-of-three at Marion. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- Sealy vs. Bay City. Best-of-three at Wharton. Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11 a.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
- El Campo vs. Brazosport. Best-of-three. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at El Campo; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday, Brazosport; Game 3, if needed, 1 p.m. Saturday, Brazosport.
- Calhoun vs. Floresville.
Class 3A
- Hallettsville vs. Nixon-Smiley.
- Tidehaven va, Marion. Best-of-three at Hallettsville. Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, 2 p.m. Friday.
- Industrial vs. San Antonio Cole.
- Karnes City vs. Hondo. Best-of-three. Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday, Karnes City; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday, Hondo; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
Class 2A
- Shiner vs. Charlotte. Best-of-three at San Antonio St. Mary's University. Game 1, 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, 1 p.m. Saturday.
- Flatonia
- Schulenburg
- Weimar
- Kenedy vs. Agua Dulce. Best-of-three at San Diego. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 3, if needed, 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Refugio vs. Riviera. Best-of-three at Aransas Pass. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
TAPPS Division V
- Shiner St. Paul
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart