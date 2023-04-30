Class 4A

  • Cuero vs. Boerne. Best-of-three at Marion. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
  • Sealy vs. Bay City. Best-of-three at Wharton. Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11 a.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.
  • El Campo vs. Brazosport. Best-of-three. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at El Campo; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday, Brazosport; Game 3, if needed, 1 p.m. Saturday, Brazosport.
  • Calhoun vs. Floresville.

Class 3A

  • Hallettsville vs. Nixon-Smiley.
  • Tidehaven va, Marion. Best-of-three at Hallettsville. Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, 2 p.m. Friday.
  • Industrial vs. San Antonio Cole.
  • Karnes City vs. Hondo. Best-of-three. Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday, Karnes City; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday, Hondo; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2. 

Class 2A

  • Shiner vs. Charlotte. Best-of-three at San Antonio St. Mary's University. Game 1, 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2, following Game 1; Game 3, if needed, 1 p.m. Saturday.
  • Flatonia
  • Schulenburg
  • Weimar
  • Kenedy vs. Agua Dulce. Best-of-three at San Diego. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 3, if needed, 2 p.m. Saturday. 
  • Refugio vs. Riviera. Best-of-three at Aransas Pass. Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, following Game 2.

TAPPS Division V

  • Shiner St. Paul
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart

