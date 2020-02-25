Girls
Regional Quarterfinals
Class 5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 53, Victoria East 48
Class 4A
Devine 47, Beeville 35
Class 3A
Schulenburg 48, Luling 40
Class 2A
Weimar 29, Yorktown 25
Shiner 38, Flatonia 23
Class 1A
Fayetteville 81, Austwell-Tivoli 34
Moulton 32, McMullen County 20
State Semi-Final
TAPPS Class 2A
Faith Academy vs. Austin Waldorf, 6 p.m. Thursday, Waco
Boys
Bi-District
Class 5A
Laredo Martin 71, Victoria West 65
Class 4A
Houston Yates 134,
Bay City 63
Wharton 58, Navasota 55
Gonzales 68, Hondo 63
Class 3A
Hallettsville 57, Stockdale 43
Industrial 35, Karnes City 34
Class 2A
Weimar 70, Refugio 67
Falls City 59, Yorktown 58
Flatonia 81, Kenedy 41
Port Aransas 46, Louise 33
Nordheim 50, Knippa 47
Class 1A
Moulton 41, Goodrich 38
