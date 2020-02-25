Basketball logo new

Girls

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 5A

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 53, Victoria East 48

Class 4A

Devine 47, Beeville 35

Class 3A

Schulenburg 48, Luling 40

Class 2A

Weimar 29, Yorktown 25

Shiner 38, Flatonia 23

Class 1A

Fayetteville 81, Austwell-Tivoli 34

Moulton 32, McMullen County 20

State Semi-Final

TAPPS Class 2A

Faith Academy vs. Austin Waldorf, 6 p.m. Thursday, Waco

Boys

Bi-District

Class 5A

Laredo Martin 71, Victoria West 65

Class 4A

Houston Yates 134,

Bay City 63

Wharton 58, Navasota 55

Gonzales 68, Hondo 63

Class 3A

Hallettsville 57, Stockdale 43

Industrial 35, Karnes City 34

Schulenburg 48, Luling 40 

Class 2A

Weimar 70, Refugio 67

Falls City 59, Yorktown 58

Flatonia 81, Kenedy 41

Port Aransas 46, Louise 33

Nordheim 50, Knippa 47

Class 1A

Moulton 41, Goodrich 38

