Girls

Regional Tournament Semifinals

Class 3A

Schulenburg vs. Aransas Pass, 6 p.m. Friday, Seguin High School

Class 2A

Shiner vs. San Saba, 6 p.m., San Marcos High

Weimar vs. Mason, 8 p.m. San Marcos High

Class 1A

Moulton vs. La Poyner, 6 p.m. Friday, Austin Burger Gym

State Semifinal

TAPPS Class 2A

Faith Academy vs. Austin Waldorf, 6 p.m. Thursday, Waco

Boys

Bi-District

Class 5A

Laredo Martin 71, Victoria West 65

Class 4A

Wharton vs. Taylor, 6 p.m. Friday, Brenham High School

Gonzales vs. Hidalgo, 7 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi King

Class 3A

Hallettsville vs. Comfort, 6:30 p.m. Friday, New Braunfels Canyon

Industrial vs. Blanco, 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville

Schulenburg vs. Universal City Randolph, 7 p.m. Friday, Nixon-Smiley

Class 2A

Weimar vs. Premont, 6:30 p.m., Beeville

Falls City vs. San Perlita, 7 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Flatonia vs. Santa Maria, 7 p.m. Friday, Gregory-Portland

Class 1A

Moulton 41 vs. McMullen County, 6 p.m. Thursday, Kenedy

Nordheim vs. Leggett, 7 p.m. Friday, Sealy

Waelder vs. Leakey, 8 p.m. Friday, Johnson City

