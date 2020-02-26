Girls
Regional Tournament Semifinals
Class 3A
Schulenburg vs. Aransas Pass, 6 p.m. Friday, Seguin High School
Class 2A
Shiner vs. San Saba, 6 p.m., San Marcos High
Weimar vs. Mason, 8 p.m. San Marcos High
Class 1A
Moulton vs. La Poyner, 6 p.m. Friday, Austin Burger Gym
State Semifinal
TAPPS Class 2A
Faith Academy vs. Austin Waldorf, 6 p.m. Thursday, Waco
Boys
Bi-District
Class 5A
Laredo Martin 71, Victoria West 65
Class 4A
Wharton vs. Taylor, 6 p.m. Friday, Brenham High School
Gonzales vs. Hidalgo, 7 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi King
Class 3A
Hallettsville vs. Comfort, 6:30 p.m. Friday, New Braunfels Canyon
Industrial vs. Blanco, 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville
Schulenburg vs. Universal City Randolph, 7 p.m. Friday, Nixon-Smiley
Class 2A
Weimar vs. Premont, 6:30 p.m., Beeville
Falls City vs. San Perlita, 7 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Flatonia vs. Santa Maria, 7 p.m. Friday, Gregory-Portland
Class 1A
Moulton 41 vs. McMullen County, 6 p.m. Thursday, Kenedy
Nordheim vs. Leggett, 7 p.m. Friday, Sealy
Waelder vs. Leakey, 8 p.m. Friday, Johnson City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.