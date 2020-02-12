Girls
Class 5A
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Woodsboro High School
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Tuluso-Midway, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Woodsboro High School
- St. Joseph vs. Providence, 5:30 p.m. St. Joseph Flyer Dome
Class 3A
- Schulenburg vs. Yoakum, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Flatonia
Class 2A
- Shiner St. Paul vs. Alpha Omega, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Shiner St. Paul High School
Boys
Class 5A
St. Joseph vs. Fort Bend Christian, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph Flyer Dome
