Saturday's scores
Faith Academy 57, Bracken Christian 36
Points - (FA) Faith Kucera 14, Hannah Bazar 13, Kamilla Stafford 13. Halftime: Faith 44-22. Records: Faith Academy 18-8, 2-1.
Friday's late scores
Boys
District 30-5A
Victoria West 76, CC King 69
Points: (VW) Kevin Rankin 26, Omar Posada 21, La’Trell Barfield 13, Jadyn Smith 4, Andrew Shelton 2, Devin Salazar 5, Dion Green 5. (K) Jamison McGill 13, D’Montrey Johnson 19, Jia’land Robinson 8, Jordyn Heard 17, wendell Smith 11, John Moody 1.
Halftime: 32-32, 3-pointers: Rankin 2, Posada 3, Barfield, Salazar, Johnson 2, Heard, Wendell Smith, Records: Victoria West: 10-13, 5-3
District 27-3A
Stockdale 50, Nixon-Smiley 45
Points: (NS) Benito Perez 8, Dusty Mejia 7, Mario Ponce 6, Brayden Martinez 7, Jesse Riojas 1, Edgar Ochoa 6, Zach Perez 10. (S) Marquez 6, Fitzsimmons 15, Cano 7, Irwin 13, Lerma 9.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 20-15. Records: Nixon-Smiley 5-14, 0-1.
District 29-2A
Flatonia 72, Brazos 41
Points: Kannin Mikulik 23, Jonathan Netro 17, Juan Carlos Olivares 6, Luke Law 5, Collin Bosl 5, DaKory Willis 11, Fidel Venegas 5.
Halftime: Flatonia 37-18, 3-pointers: Mikulik 2, Netro 2, Bosl, Venegas.
Record: Flatonia 1-0 in 29-2A
Girls
District 28-3A
Schulenburg 62, Edna 32
Points: (S) Erica Otto 15, Erin Treybig 3, Brynlee Hollas 12, Morgan Marburger 6, Abbey Wellborn 8, Julie Guentert 6, Airyanna Rodriguez 12.
Halftime: Schulenburg 31-16. Records: Schulenburg 22-4, 7-0.
District 30-2A
Port Aransas 67, Woodsboro 18
Points: (W) Hanna Wernli 1, Raven Arnold 4, Hailey Briseno 5, Zoi Garcia 2, Hailey Hubbard 6.
Halftime: Port Aransas 38-6. 3-pointers: Arnold. Records: Woodsboro 11-16, 3-3.
TAPPS District 6-5A
Corpus Christi St. John Paul II 56, St. Joseph 53
Points: (SJ) Taylor Foeh 11, Heidi Terry 4, Maiya Tillman 18, Madison Rather 2, Jozelyn Washington 18. (SJP) Chanez 9, Miranda 3, Lozano 13, Torres 2, Craig 29.
Halftime: St. Joseph 23-20. 3-pointers: Craig 3, Lozano 3. Records: St. Joseph 20-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.