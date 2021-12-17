Friday
Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 48, Gregory-Portland 46
Points: (VW) Daidree Zarate 1, Dailynn Zarate 10, Leilani Green 13, Brooke Henry 4, Shadow Gomez 7, Marleigh Gomes 12, Jordan Gonzales 1. (GP) Powell 6, Aguirre 3, Schaberg 4, Linman 3, Nesloney 8, Kilgore 22.
Halftime: West 21-19. 3-Pointers: S. Gomez, Nesloney 2.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 37, Flatonia 22
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 2, Jessalyn Gipson 5, Jordan Sommer 12, Brooke Redding 2, Tamara Otto 5, Kieryn Adams 7, Airyanna Rodriguez 4.
Halftime: Schulenburg 19-15. Records: Schulenburg 13-5, 2-0; Flatonia 4-8, 1-1.
Weimar 55, Ganado 49 3OT
Points: (G) Macy Kolacny 26, Kate Smith 10, Cameryn Webernick 4.
Record: Ganado 11-9, 0-3.
JV: Ganado 32-19.
Boys
Thursday
Boys
Non-district
Flatonia 87, Waelder 48
Points: (F) Keyshaun Green 20, Duke Sodek 14, Luke Law 12, Angel Netro 9, Alex Hernandez 7, Jaidyn Guyton 6, Titan Targac 6, Fidel Venegas 6, Henri Vincik 4, Dayton Cliffe 3.
Halftime: Flatonia 49-20. 3-pointers: Green 4, Law 2, Sodek, Cliffe.
