Tuesday’s scores
Schulenburg 33, Cuero 26
Points: (S) Erica Otto 5; Jordan Sommer 2; Brynlee Hollas 16; Morgan marburger 4; Emily rodriguez 2; Abbey Wellborn 2; Airyanna Rodriguez 2
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 59, San Antonio Lutheran 45
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 4; Shelby Haas 3; Elizabeth Grahmann 11; Carley Haas 14; Emma Hawkins 4; Bailey Haas 3; Ella Harper 17; Abby Clark 3; (SAL) Urban 3; Darila 12; Esparza 7; Simmitt 4; Fischer 3; Sanders 16;
3-pointers: Shelby Haas; Carley Haas 4; Abby Clark; Urban; Darila 2; Esparza; Fischer.
Laredo Alexander 65, Victoria West 43
Points: (VW) Dailyn Zarate 2; Aaliyah Castillo 9; Jamia Wilson; Ashley Giesalhart 15; Lizzie Adams 2; Alana Johnson 7; Khylea Hawkins 6; (LA) Ariel Valdez 4; Kayla Herrera 9; Kayla Idrogo 12; Samantha Carvanza 10; Sophie Villalobus; Aly Benevides 7
3-pointer: Kayla Idrogo 4; Sophie Villalobus 3; Ashley Giesalhart; Alana Johnson.
Shiner 52, Nixon-Smiley 20
Points: (S) Malorie Harvey 4; Jamie Jalufka 4; Jayla Johnson 2; Hallie Herman 2; Emma Herman 9; Kaleigh Knight 4; Jasmine Wright 9; Mallory Kalina 5; Paxton Mraz 2; Jenna Machachek 11; (NS) Houseton 7; Fox 2; Andrada 3; Tschoepe 5; Mendez 3;
Falls City 46, Shiner St. Paul 38
Points: (SP) Julianna Davis 2; Danni Blair 3; Emily Pilat 9; Rebecca Wagner 17; Paige Brown 2;
Yorktown 54, Woodsboro 38
Points: (YK) Seely Mettting 24; Jasmine Rodriguez 8; Kaitlyn Dodds 7; Ayana Longoria 6; Kadie Dueser 5; Khiley Sinast 4; (W) Kenzie Scott 15; Kelsey Morgan 8; Hannah Wernli 7; Haley Hubbard 6; Zoi Garcia 2; Haley Allen 2;
3-pointers: Kadie Dueser, Kelsey Morgan 2, Wernli; Records: Yorktown 5-0; Woodsboro 2-8; JV Score: Yorktown 56, Woodsboro 10
Monday’s late scores
Bay City 28, Industrial 26
Points: (I) Haylee Lonis 2; Nicole Escamilla 8; Landry Payne 2; Karys Howard 2; Landry Payne 2; Kyleigh Matula 1; Ky Kusak 2; Sarah Brogger 2; Brittany Long 4;
Yoakum 56, Shiner St. Paul 51
Points: (SP) Brooke Pesek; Julianna Davis 7; Danni Blair 4; Emily Pilat 2; Lauryn Kubenka 2; Rebecca Wagner 16; Paige Brown 15. Halftime: Yoakum 29-25.
Palacios 47, Edna 38
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 12; Kila Rodas 10. Records: Edna 3-5.
