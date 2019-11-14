FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Class 5A, Division I
Victoria West Warriors vs. La Joya Palmview Lobos 7:30 p.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
Notes: West (6-4) is the No. 2 seed in District 15 and earned the home field against Palmview (7-3), the No. 3 seed in District 16. West has won five straight games since losing to Corpus Christi Miller. Palmview had won seven consecutive games until losing its district finale to Mission Veterans Memorial. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s San Antonio Harlan-San Antonio Burbank game.
Radio: KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Class 5A, Division II
Calhoun Sandcrabs vs. Mission Sharyland Rattlers 7:30 p.m., Port Lavaca Sandcrab Stadium
Notes: Calhoun (8-2) is the No. 1 seed in District 15 and earned the home field against Sharyland (5-5), the No. 4 seed in District 16. Calhoun is ranked No. 5 in the state poll and has rushed for 4,568 yards. Sharyland snapped a three-game losing streak with its win over Pharr Valley View last week. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,984 yards and 25 touchdowns, and Conner Kestler has rushed for 1,289 yards and 24 touchdowns. Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart has intercepted six passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Twitter: @reycastillo361
TAPPS Division II
Victoria St. Joseph
Flyers vs. San Antonio Holy Cross Knights
7 p.m., San Antonio
Harlandale Stadium
Notes: St. Joseph (6-3) travels to San Antonio to play Holy Cross (6-3). The teams last met as district opponents in 2015. Holy Cross won that game 40-0. St. Joseph has won three straight games, and KeAon Griffin was named the private school Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for his performance in last week’s win over Cypress Christian. Holy Cross has also won three consecutive games. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s game between Houston Second Baptist and Austin Brentwood Christian.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Class 4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds vs. Fredericksburg Billies
7:30 p.m., Bastrop
Memorial Stadium
Notes: El Campo (8-2) is the third seed in District 13, and Fredericksburg 6-4) is the second seed in District 14. El Campo had a four-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Columbia last week. Fredericksburg had a five-game winning streak end against Lampasas. El Campo’s Johnti Davis has rushed for 1,371 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Charles Shorter and Rueben Owens have combined to rush for 1,575 yards and 16 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Beeville-Zapata game.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Beeville Trojans vs. Zapata Hawks 7:30 p.m., Freer Buckaroo Stadium
Notes: Beeville (10-0) is the first seed in District 15 after wrapping up its first 10-0 regular season. Zapata (3-7) is the second seed in District 16. Beeville is ranked No. 9 in the state poll and is coming off its bye week. Zapata has lost three of its last four games. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. Beeville’s Gabriel Carranco, Andre Trevino and William Harper have combined to intercept 13 passes. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s El Campo-Fredericksburg game.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Gonzales Apaches vs. Rio Grande City Grulla Gators 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Hornet Stadium
Notes: Gonzales (7-2) is the second seed in District 15, and Grulla (4-6) is the third seed in District 16. Gonzales has won seven of its last eight games. Grulla has lost three of its last four games. Gonzales’ Lion Williamson has 12 sacks for 84 yards in losses. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Lampasas-Brazosport game.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Class 3A, Division I
Industrial Cobras vs. Hitchcock Bulldogs
7:30 p.m., Wharton Eddie Joseph Memorial
Stadium
Notes: Industrial (9-1) is the first seed in District 14, and Hitchcock (4-6) is the fourth seed in District 13. Teams last played as district opponents in 2015. Hitchcock won that game 34-19. Industrial seeks its first postseason win since 2010. Industrial’s Karston Wimberly has rushed for 1,170 yards and 17 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Marion-Lyford game.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Yoakum Bulldogs vs. Columbus Cardinals
7:30 p.m., El Campo
Ricebird Stadium
Notes: Yoakum (4-6) is the fourth seed in District 14, and Columbus (8-2) is the first seed in District 13. Yoakum defeated Goliad last week to clinch a playoff berth. Yoakum has advanced to the semifinals the last three seasons. The teams last met in 2013 with Columbus taking a 25-21 win. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Mathis-Universal City Randolph game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
Class 3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers vs. Johnson City Eagles
7:30 p.m., La Vernia Bear Stadium
Notes: Tidehaven (5-5) is the second seed in District 14, and Johnson City (3-7) is the third seed in District 13. Tidehaven has won three of its last four games. Johnson City has won two of its last three games and is coached by former Flatonia coach David Sine. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 1,433 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, and Mason Perales has 39 receptions for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Poth-Taft game.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Ganado Indians vs. Brady Bulldogs 7:30 p.m., Manor Athletic Complex
Notes: Ganado (7-3) is the third seed in District 14, and Brady (5-5) is the second seed in District 13. Ganado seeks its first playoff win since 2013. Brady has won four of its last five games. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,406 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 29 catches for 535 yards and eight touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Corpus Christi London-Nixon-Smiley game.
Schulenburg Shorthorns vs. Comfort Bobcats
7:30 p.m., Floresville Eschenburg Stadium
Notes: Schulenburg (6-4) is the fourth seed in District 14, and Comfort (8-2) is the first seed in District 13. Comfort has won six straight games. Schulenburg finished in a three-way tie for second with Tidehaven and Ganado, but got the fourth seed because of points. Schulenburg’s Bobby Smith has 31 receptions for 390 yards and two touchdowns, and Kenny King has intercepted four passes. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Odem-Stockdale game.
Class 2A, Division I
Refugio Bobcats vs. Brazos Cougars 7 p.m., Cuero Gobbler Stadium
Notes: Refugio (10-0) is the first seed in District 16, and Brazos (3-7) is the fourth seed in District 15. Teams are playing each other for the first time. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the state poll. Refugio’s Austin Ochoa has passed for 1,589 yards and 18 touchdowns. Refugio’s Antwaan Gross, Mike Firova, Ethan Perez, Jordan Kelley and Naaji Gadsden have combined for 99 receptions for 1,655 yards and 22 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Thorndale-Center Point game.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Kenedy Lions vs. Three Rivers Bulldogs 7:30 p.m., Mathis Pirate Stadium
Notes: Kenedy (6-4) is the third seed in District 15, and Three Rivers (7-3) is the second seed in District 16. The teams met earlier this season and Three Rivers captured a 36-8 decision. Kenedy is making its first playoff appearance since 2015 under first-year head coach Shawn Alvarez. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Holland-Junction game.
Class 2A, Division II
Flatonia Bulldogs vs. Iola Bulldogs 7 p.m., Taylor Stadium
Notes: Flatonia (9-1) is the first seed in District 14, and Iola (4-6) is the fourth seed in District 13. This is a rematch of last year’s bi-district game with Flatonia winning 30-28. Flatonia is ranked No. 6 in the state poll. Iola had lost five straight games before defeating Bartlett last week. Flatonia’s DaKory Willis has rushed for 1,441 yards and 19 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s La Pryor-Premont game.
Falls City Beavers vs. La Villa Bears 7:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway Warrior Stadium
Notes: Falls City (9-1) is the first seed in District 15, and La Villa (3-7) is the fourth seed in District 16. Falls City is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and has won eight straight games. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns and scored an area-leading 172 points, Jaxson Pipes has passed for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Adam Lyssy has intercepted six passes. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Burton-Chilton game.
TAPPS Division IV
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians vs. Dallas First Baptist Saints
7 p.m., Hallettsville Brahma Memorial
Stadium
Notes: Sacred Heart (4-6) finished second in District 3 to earn a home game against First Baptist (2-8). Sacred Heart has gone 3-4 against TAPPS opponents. First Baptist has lost eight of its last nine games with the lone win coming against Temple Central Texas Christian, a district opponent of Sacred Heart. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Fort Worth Calvary Christian-Bryan Brazos Christian game.
SATURDAY
Class 2A, Division II
Runge Yellowjackets vs. Bruni Badgers 7 p.m., Sinton Pirate Stadium
Notes: Runge (2-8) is the fourth seed in District 15, and Bruni (4-6) is the first seed in District 16. Teams last met as district opponents in 2011. Bruni won that game 34-6. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Granger-Snook game.
TAPPS Six-Man Division II
Victoria Faith Academy (4-6) vs. Abilene Christian (9-1) 2 p.m., Abilene Shotwell Stadium
TAIAO Six-Man
Victoria Cobras vs. San Antonio Winston
2 p.m., Victoria St. Joseph Field of Dreams
Compiled by Mike Forman
